Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FOR WEST VIRGINIA, NORTHEAST KENTUCKY AND EXTREME SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA TODAY... Very dry and warm conditions are expected this afternoon and evening, along with gusty southwest winds. This will create an increased risk for wildfire ignition and spread. Be very careful of heat and sparks while operating equipment, dispose of cigarettes properly, and follow local burn laws. Outdoor burning is not recommended. State law prohibits burning in the spring in Kentucky from 6 AM to 6 PM, and in Virginia from midnight to 4 PM. In West Virginia, a statewide ban on outdoor burning has been issued, and remains in effect through this weekend.