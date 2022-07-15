"Upbeat energy" will be a core component of the evening when musician Eli Lev visits the Southside Junction Tap House in Fayetteville for a free show starting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Lev, of Boonsboro, Md., is hitting the road for the first time since 2019, so he says he's excited to be able to present a solid show for attendees at his coming concert.
"I always bring upbeat energy to my live performances and make sure folks are enjoying a mix of songs and sounds," he said this week via email. "This is my first tour back on the road since 2019, and I'm so, so excited to share my new songs and stories with folks that have been itching to see me live in their area.
"Folks should feel free to bring family or a friend or two and make some musical magic with (me) at Southside Junction Tap House."
Lev will be offering up a solo performance with instrumentation including acoustic guitar, mandolin, wooden flute and loop pedal, he said.
He says his own material comprises the bulk of his concerts.
"I write and perform mostly my own songs with a few covers in there but in my own style," Lev said. "I'd say it's a lyric-forward, folk pop approach to songwriting with strong melodies and an easy delivery.
"Both the Avett Brothers and Lumineers have an organic sound that I really enjoy and incorporate in my own performances, but the music is really there to support the lyrics, meaning, and story of the songs themselves."
According to his promotional material, Lev "pens lyrics and melodies for everyday enlightenment — songs that resonate because they’re heartfelt, earthy and offer the wisdom he’s gained through lifelong travel and self-discovery."
He has just completed his Four Directions project, which includes four EPs that were inspired by indigenous traditions he learned while teaching on the Navajo Nation. The EPs included All Roads East (2017), Way out West (2018), Deep South (2019), and True North (2021)
Lev has opened for Shooter Jennings and Lee DeWyze, performed at The Kennedy Center and 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., and toured extensively within the United States, including West Virginia, as well as abroad in countries such as Australia and New Zealand.
"True North is fourth and final installment of my Four Directions project, which includes four EPS released over five years," Lev explained. "The inspiration came from my time as an 8th grade English teacher on the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona.
"The idea that we are surrounded by four directions that each had special and unique attributes greatly appealed to me and I wanted to bring that into my music as well."
For more on Lev's music, visit https://elilevmusic.bandcamp.com/album/true-north.
For more on the Southside Junction Tap House, which is located at 101 South Court Street, visit https://www.facebook.com/SouthsideJunctionTapHouse/.
