The City of Oak Hill will host a ceremony in honor of an impressive historic Oak Hill resident with the unveiling Saturday of a new State Historic Marker at Russell E. Matthew Park.
James Monroe Ellis was born May 16, 1870, in Augusta, Virginia. Ellis graduated from Wayland Seminary in 1895 and earned his law degree from Howard University in 1898.
He came to Oak Hill in 1900 and established a law practice in 1902. That same year, Ellis became the second African American elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, serving three terms. Interestingly, the state's first Black legislator, Christopher H. Payne, also was from Fayette County. The minister was elected from Fayette County in 1896.
Ellis lived and worked in Oak Hill until his death in 1957.
The ceremony will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at Russell E. Matthew Park.
"It is with great pleasure that the city can honor this great Oak Hill resident who worked to not only give Oak Hill a brighter future but the state of West Virginia also with his work in the House of Delegates," a city representative said in a press release.
