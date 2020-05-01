As it recruits AmeriCorps mentors for this summer, the Energy Express program is also seeking children to be enrolled in the program.
Energy Express is an eight-week summer reading and nutrition program which promotes the school success of West Virginia children, primarily those from rural and low-income communities. Mentors, site supervisors and other volunteers work with area children to maintain or enhance their reading levels through art, drama, vocabulary and other activities.
This year's program is scheduled from June 11 to July 31.
Officials stress that Energy Express will be delivered in a new way this year, utilizing remote services, food delivery and other updated tools.
An application for children to participate can be reached at the following link: https://extension.wvu.edu/youth-family/youth-education/energy-express/get-involved. Locally, contact the Southern Appalachian Labor School at 304-779-2280 or 304-465-9732 to obtain information about enrolling students.
To be a mentor, visit energyexpress.wvu.edu.
Mentors apply online. If they seek further information, however, they can call the Energy Express office at West Virginia University at 304-293-3855. They can also call J.R. Davis at WVU Extension in Fayetteville at 304-574-4253, ext. 233, or call SALS at 304-779-2280 or 304-465-9732.
