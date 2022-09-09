WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — University of the Cumberlands would like to congratulate Erin Justice of Rainelle on completing the Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision degree this August.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.