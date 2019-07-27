CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) currently houses an exhibit featuring the 100-year history of the West Virginia State Police.
The exhibit, which will be on display through October, was mounted this spring and opened in a ceremony featuring Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice, State Police Superintendent Colonel Jan Cahill, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Jeff Sandy, WVDACH Curator Randall Reid-Smith and others.
The artifacts in the exhibit feature 100 years of history of the State Police and the majority are on loan from the State Police Museum in Institute. The exhibit is located in the State Theater gallery.
For more information about the 100th anniversary of the West Virginia State Police exhibit, contact Charles Morris, director of museums for the WVDACH, at Charles.W.Morris@wv.gov or 304-558-0220.
