Fayette County children ages 3 to 12 are invited to explore Oceans of Possibilities this summer through the Fayette County Public Library’s summer reading program.
Children may register for the reading program immediately by calling in or dropping by their local branch library.
The program begins the week of June 13 and runs through July 22. Each child will receive a logbook in which to record the titles of the books read this summer. Each person who completes the program and turns in their logbook will be invited to the end of summer party and be eligible for certificates and rewards. The end of summer reading party will be held July 25 at 6 p.m. at the Oak Hill Swim Club.
The official program kickoff is scheduled at the Oak Hill Public Library on June 10. Registration packets will be available, a story will be read at 11 a.m. and Aurora Ice will also be on hand at 11 a.m. Children may make use of sidewalk chalk to create temporary artwork on the sidewalks at the library.
Each week of the program has a theme as follows:
Week of June 13 — Discover Treasure;
Week of June 20 — New Depths;
Week of June 27 — Seven Seas;
Week of July 4 — Our Blue Planet;
Week of July 11 — Oceans of Wonders; and
Week of July 20 — Uncharted.
Participants are invited to explore the different themes each week through books, crafts and snacks.
The schedule for the county’s branch library programs is as follows:
Ansted — Tuesdays at 6 p.m.;
Fayetteville — Wednesdays at 11 a.m.;
Meadow Bridge — Wednesdays at 12 p.m.;
Montgomery — Wednesdays at 2 p.m.;
Mount Hope — Thursdays at 1 p.m.; and
Oak Hill — Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, call your local library or visit the website at fayette.lib.wv.us
• • •
The FCPL also has released the summer schedule for the Fayette County Bookmobile.
The following schedule will be followed each week through Sept. 10.
Monday
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Babcock State Park, Clifftop
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Nuttall Paradise Inn
3 to 4 p.m. — Piggly Wiggly
Tuesday
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Regina Three Rivers Apartments, Gauley Bridge
12:45 to 1:45 p.m. — Boomer Catholic Church
2:15 to 3 p.m. — Kimberly Church of God
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Fire Department, Kincaid
Wednesday
11 to 11:45 a.m. — Glen Ferris
12 to 1 p.m. — Gino’s, Gauley Bridge
1:30 to 2:15 p.m. — Dixie school
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Jodie Baptist Church
Thursday
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Danese church
12:15 to 1 p.m. — Danese Christian School
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Bus stop, Prince
3 to 4 p.m. — Glen Jean Post Office
Friday
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Pax church
12:15 to 1 p.m. — Mossy gas station
1:30 to 2 p.m. — Oak Hill Place
2:15 to 3 p.m. — Fayette Manor
3:15 to 4 p.m. — Fayette Hills
