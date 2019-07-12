More than 1,100 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the spring 2019 semester.
Dr. Mirta Martin, president, and Dr. Richard Harvey, provost and vice president for academic affairs, have released the President’s List and the Dean’s List to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.
Fayette County students listed on the President’s List are Richard Epperly, Seth Fox, Cassidy Greenwood, Bowen Hudnall, Logan Johnson and Carlos Serrano.
Included on the Dean’s List are Dalton Dempsey, Emma Perkins, Lindsey Sanford, Rachel Starsick, Bayley Watson and Samantha Withrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.