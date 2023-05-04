Fairmont State University will honor graduates during the university’s 154th commencement exercises on Saturday, May 6 in the Feaster Center. The 10 a.m. ceremony will recognize the College of Business & Aviation and the College of Nursing. At 1 p.m., graduates from the College of Liberal Arts will have their degrees conferred, followed at 4 p.m. by the College of Education, Health & Human Performance and the College of Science & Technology. Regents Bachelor of Arts graduates will also be recognized during the 4 p.m. ceremony.
“Commencement is always an uplifting and exciting event on our campus,” said Tim Oxley, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
“Not only does it represent centuries of higher education tradition, it marks a significant milestone in the lives of our graduates that will serve them well throughout their lives. Commencement also reminds the university’s faculty and staff members of the importance of what we do, and why we do it; focused on a culmination of teaching, learning, and student engagement.”
This year’s commencement speaker will be Fairmont State alumnus William “Bus” Jaco, Ph.D.
Jaco is Regents Professor Emeritus, Oklahoma State University, and Adjunct Professor of Mathematics at Rice University.
Commencement ceremonies will be open to all guests and tickets will not be issued for entry. Those unable to attend may join virtually to view in real-time via an event Livestream.
For the first time in recent history, celebration flowers will be available for purchase prior to the ceremony outside of the main guest entrance. Items can also be pre-ordered by visiting thecommencementgroup.com/fairmontstateu. Proceeds will benefit the Staff Council scholarship fund.
In addition to commencement exercises on May 6, the Fairmont State University College of Nursing will honor students at a traditional pinning ceremony on Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m. in the Feaster Center. The pinning ceremony will celebrate the completion of the nursing program for students enrolled in the University's traditional ASN, weekend ASN, LPN-ASN and RN-BSN programs.
