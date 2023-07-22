Fairmont State University is now offering a new scholarship for incoming students. The Falcon Excellence in Residence Scholarship is a $2,000 scholarship for incoming/new students who choose to live on campus during their journey as a Falcon and who have a high school GPA of 3.5 or higher. The $2,000 scholarship will be applied to student’s first-year tuition at Fairmont State ($1,000 a semester). The scholarship does not require ACT/SAT testing scores.
“We realize that a lot of students spend all four years of high school working very hard,” said Alicia Kalka, associate vice president of enrollment and student life. “But sometimes these high-achieving students just don’t test well. We don’t want these students to feel as if all that work has gone down the drain due to one low test score, which is why we decided to find a way to reward these high-achieving students with the Falcon Excellence in Residence Scholarship.”
In order to receive the $2,000 scholarship students must:
• Be admitted to Fairmont State and enrolled in classes;
• Have a completed housing application (please note students must accept their offer of admission to fill out a housing form);
• Be a first year student and have a 3.5 high school GPA; and
• Must live on campus in any residence hall (except Morrow Hall).
Those who meet the criteria will have the $2,000 applied to their student account automatically (no additional scholarship application is necessary).
“We want to see every student who comes to Fairmont State succeed,” said Vice President of Student Success Ken Fettig. “We hope that offering scholarships like this will not only alleviate financial worries for students but also encourage them to live on campus where they will be close to resources like tutoring, mental health counseling, academic advising, student health services, and other resources Fairmont State provides to help them thrive.”
To apply for admission to Fairmont State University, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/apply. If you are an admitted student interested in the scholarship and you still need to apply for housing, you can do so by visiting www.fairmontstate.edu/housing.
Students or families who have questions about the Falcon in Residence Scholarship may contact the Office of Admissions and Welcome Center at 304-367-4010 or admit@fairmontstate.edu
