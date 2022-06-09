April Rowe of Mount Carbon and Richard Bonifacio of Mount Hope were named to the winter 2022 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
