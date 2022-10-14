GLENVILLE – Fayette County resident Abigail "Abby" Taylor has been named to the 2022 Glenville State University homecoming court as a senior princess. The homecoming royalty were announced at the annual coronation ceremony on Monday, Oct. 10.
Taylor, who is from Montgomery, is majoring in elementary education (K-6) and general science education (5-9) at Glenville State. She has been president of the Early Education Student Group and the Student Reading Interest Group in addition to being a member of Kappa Delta Pi and Chi Beta Phi, a GSU peer mentor, a Hidden Promise Scholar, and Homegrown Scholar.
After graduation, she plans to teach middle school science in her home county. She also wants to continue her education and eventually become a school superintendent.
She graduated from Valley High School in 2019 and is the daughter of Brett and Angela Taylor.
Homecoming week festivities at Glenville State University continue through Saturday, Oct. 15.
