Aug. 28 — First day for students
Sept. 2 — Labor Day holiday
Oct. 17 — Faculty Senate
Oct. 28 — End of first nine weeks grading period
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day holiday
Nov. 25-27, 29 — Out of calendar days (no school; Thanksgiving break)
Nov. 28 — Thanksgiving holiday
Dec. 19 — Faculty Senate
Dec. 23 — Teacher, pupil, parent conference
Dec. 25 — Christmas holiday
Dec. 24, 26-27, 30-31 — Out of calendar days (no school; Christmas break)
Jan. 1 — New Year’s holiday
Jan. 2-3 — Staff Professional Learning Days (no students)
Jan. 17 — End of first semester
Jan. 20 — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
Feb. 21 — Faculty Senate
March 24 — End of third nine weeks grading period
April 8 — Faculty Senate
April 9-10, 13 — Out of Calendar days (no school; Easter break)
May 12 — Election Day (no school)
May 25 — Memorial Day holiday
June 1 — Last scheduled day for students
June 2 — Faculty Senate and Staff Professional Learning Day (no students); scheduled end of the second semester
June 3-5, 8-9 — OSE or snow make-up days
(All canceled instructional days must be rescheduled using either available non-instructional days or out-of-calendar days)
