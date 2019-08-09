FCS

Aug. 28 — First day for students

Sept. 2 — Labor Day holiday

Oct. 17 — Faculty Senate

Oct. 28 — End of first nine weeks grading period

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day holiday

Nov. 25-27, 29 — Out of calendar days (no school; Thanksgiving break)

Nov. 28 — Thanksgiving holiday

Dec. 19 — Faculty Senate

Dec. 23 — Teacher, pupil, parent conference

Dec. 25 — Christmas holiday

Dec. 24, 26-27, 30-31 — Out of calendar days (no school; Christmas break)

Jan. 1 — New Year’s holiday

Jan. 2-3 — Staff Professional Learning Days (no students)

Jan. 17 — End of first semester

Jan. 20 — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Feb. 21 — Faculty Senate

March 24 — End of third nine weeks grading period

April 8 — Faculty Senate

April 9-10, 13 — Out of Calendar days (no school; Easter break)

May 12 — Election Day (no school)

May 25 — Memorial Day holiday

June 1 — Last scheduled day for students

June 2 — Faculty Senate and Staff Professional Learning Day (no students); scheduled end of the second semester

June 3-5, 8-9 — OSE or snow make-up days

(All canceled instructional days must be rescheduled using either available non-instructional days or out-of-calendar days)

Tags

This Week's Circulars