The Fayette County Schools announces their sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
Breakfast and lunches are open to all children, ages 18 years and under, who would like to participate at the following sites.
Meals will be served at the following sites on these dates:
New River Primary (weekdays June 12 to July 28)
308 W Oyler Avenue
Oak Hill, WV 25901
Meadow Bridge Elementary (weekdays June 12 to July 28)
870 Meadow Bridge Rd
Meadow Bridge, WV 25976
New River Intermediate (weekdays July 6-20)
262 W Oyler Avenue
Oak Hill, WV 25901
Divide Elementary (weekdays June 12 to July 28)
Box 180 (Propps Ridge Road)
Lookout, WV 25868
Valley PK-8 (weekdays July 6-20)
1 Greyhound Lane
Smithers, WV 25186
Oak Hill High School (June 21-23)
W Oyler Avenue
Oak Hill, WV 25901
Food truck weekdays at:
Smithers Magic Carpet from June 5-16
Oak Hill Park from June 21-30)
Ansted Main Street from July 5-14
Mount Hope Soccer Field from July 17-28
• • •
Breakfasts will be provided from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunches will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. These meals will be served on week days on the dates listed above, however sites will be closed in observance of Juneteenth on June 19 and for West Virginia Day on June 20 and for Independence Day on July 4.
A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months. Remember, Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, please call Fayette County School’s Child Nutrition Department at 304-719-5400.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
Mail — U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
Fax — 833-256-1665 or 202-690-7442; or
Email — program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
