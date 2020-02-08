GLENVILLE — Two students from Fayette County were awarded degrees during the Glenville State College December commencement ceremony held on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Alexis Spell of Oak Hill received a Bachelor of Arts Education degree in Early Education (PreK-K), Elementary Education (K-6), and General Science Education (5-9).
Trevor Wood of Oak Hill graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music.
Founded in 1872, Glenville State College is a public liberal arts college located in Glenville. The college offers a variety of four-year degree programs and several NCAA Division II athletic teams.
