CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Governor Jim Justice, is pleased to announce the return of the Governor’s Schools of West Virginia to full in-person sessions for summer 2022.
The four academies were postponed in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic. This year, activities are planned at pre-pandemic levels with middle and high school students returning to campuses around the state for the prestigious and intensive residency programs.
Through an arduous application process, students apply to attend either the Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA), the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurship (GSE), the Governor’s Honor Academy (GHA), or the Governor’s STEM Institute (GSI). These academies are taught by college faculty and immerse students in their area of interest along with engaging activities and field trips.
More than 300 students have committed to the four academies for the 2022 session.
Fayette County students attending are as follows:
Governor’s Honors Academy — Haylee Pugh, Bethany Shrewsbery and Nathaniel White;
Governor’s School for the Arts — Piper Dangerfield, Katherine Dyer and Audra McDonald;
Governor’s STEM Institute Session 1 (WVU) — Hallie Allen, Zeb Rhinehart and Averi Knight;
Governor’s STEM Institute Session 2 (WVU) — Mia Calloway; and
Governor’s STEM Institute (Green Bank) — Lanier Fussell, Ava Pomeroy, Ava Emery, Zev Knight and Bonnie Ray.
Dates for each academy are as follows.
Governor’s STEM Institute Session 1: June 16 to June 24, West Virginia University;
Governor’s School for Entrepreneurship: June 19 to July 9, Marshall University;
Governor’s STEM Institute Session 2: June 25 to July 1, West Virginia University;
Governor’s Honor Academy: June 25 to July 15, Fairmont State University;
Governor’s School for the Arts: June 26 to July 16, Marshall University; and
Governor’s STEM Institute: July 10 to July 23, Green Bank Observatory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.