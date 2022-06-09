Nearly 1,000 Fairmont State University students have been honored for their academic achievements throughout the spring 2022 semester.
Dr. Mirta Martin, president, and Dr. Dianna Phillips, provost and vice president of academic affairs, have released the President’s List and the Dean’s List to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.
Fayette County students who earned academic honors are as follows.
President’s List — Kaylee Mann, Matthew Mrozek, Carlos Serrano
Dean’s List — Lois Arnt, Lauren Dempsey, Haley Myers, Morgan Richardson, Isabel Siegel, Rachel Starsick, Natalie Underwood
