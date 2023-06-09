More than 900 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the spring 2023 semester.
Fairmont State University has released the President’s List and the Dean’s List to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction.
Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the Dean’s List.
Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.
Fayette County students who earned the academic excellence recognition are listed below.
President’s List — Jenna Fisher and Morgan Richardson.
Dean’s List — Devon Brown, Leonard Farrow, Kiersten Hildebrand, Laurel Johnson, Kassidy Price and Isabel Siegel.
