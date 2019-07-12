GLENVILLE – Seven students from Fayette County were awarded degrees during the Glenville State College commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 18.
Breanna Bennett of Fayetteville graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree in Music Education (PreK-adult) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music.
Travis Myers of Fayetteville received a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree in Music Education (PreK-adult).
Robert “Simeon” Kees of Oak Hill received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Accounting and Management with minors in Integrated Marketing and Nonprofit Leadership.
Anthony Murdock II of Oak Hill received an Associate in Science degree in Forest Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Forest Technology.
Clayton Swisher of Oak Hill graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree in Music Education (PreK-adult).
Trevor Wood of Oak Hill graduated cum laude with an Associate in Arts degree in General Studies as part of GSC’s Milestone Initiative. The Milestone Initiative signifies the important academic accomplishment of students who are working toward a bachelor’s degree.
Matthew Hackworth of Pax graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Administration of Justice and a minor of Psychology. Hackworth was also recognized as an Honors Program graduate.
Founded in 1872, Glenville State College is a public liberal arts college located in Glenville. The college offers a variety of four-year degree programs and several NCAA Division II athletic teams.
