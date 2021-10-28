GLENVILLE – Two Fayette County students – Faith Bailes and Morgan Wills – are completing their first semester at Glenville State College (GSC) as part of the College’s Home Grown Program.
The program is focused on prospective teacher identification in the county schools partnered with scholarship support for candidate attendance at GSC, practical experiences, and mentoring during teacher preparation into the start of full-time teaching. The goal is for those students to return to their home counties to student teach and, if available, be able to apply for open positions in their home district.
Bailes, of Fayetteville, is majoring in Early Education (PreK-K) and Elementary Education (K-6). She is also a member of the GSC softball team and the Hidden Promise Scholars Program. She is the daughter of Valeria Carte and Jimmy Bailes.
“I saw how many teachers impacted the lives of children who came from a bad place, and that made me want to do the same for all kids. It means a lot to me to be selected for the Home Grown Scholarship. It means that I will plan to stay in West Virginia to teach and influence children just as my teachers did for me,” Bailes said.
Wills, also of Fayetteville, is majoring in Elementary Education (K-6) and Early Education (PreK-K). She is a member of GSC’s women’s soccer team and the Honors Program. She is the daughter of Stacy and Travis Wills.
“Many influential people in my life are educators, and I want to make a difference in kids’ lives. The Home Grown Scholarship means that I am able to make a difference, not just in West Virginia, but hopefully in my hometown as well. This scholarship will help prepare me for a successful future as an educator,” Wills said.
“The students who receive the Home Grown Scholarship from Glenville State College are dedicated to their home communities,” said Dr. Jeff Hunter, dean of education at GSC.
“They represent the next generation of highly qualified, skilled, exceptional teachers graduating from our education programs and we are Pioneer Proud of every one of them!”
Students who are interested in applying for the 2022-2023 class of Home Grown Scholars should contact their high school guidance counselor or principal.
For more information about earning a degree in education from Glenville State College, contact the Admissions Office staff at admissions@glenville.edu or 800-924-2010.
