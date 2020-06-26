GLENVILLE – Glenville State College has announced the names of Fayette County students who have been named to the Provost’s Honor List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Honored were Ashley Fridley and Faith Norris, both of Fayetteville, Shauna Harless of Meadow Bridge, Abigail Taylor of Mount Carbon and Tristan Coots of Oak Hill.
To be named to the Provost’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9 on a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.