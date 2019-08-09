Fayetteville's Kenneth Grimmett is preparing for the American Trucking Association’s National Truck Driving Championship. The 2019 contest will be held in Pittsburgh Aug. 14-17.
Grimmett, who drives for XPO Logistics, placed first in the flatbed competition at the West Virginia Trucking Association’s 63rd annual Truck Driving Championship at Nitro in June.
“The purpose of the Truck Driving Championship is to give trucking professionals the opportunity to test their driving and safety skills against their West Virginia peers,” said Traci Nelson, president of the West Virginia Trucking Association.
“The competition mirrors what professional truck drivers must do day-in and day-out to maintain safety records unmatched by any other segment of the driving public.”
