Fayetteville native Stephanie D. Zorio received her doctorate degree in Biological Sciences (DA) on Saturday, May 4 at the commencement ceremony at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho.
Stephanie is a 2002 graduate of Fayetteville High School; she received her B.S. degree in biology from Fairmont State University in 2008, completed a tour of service in the Peace Corps in 2010, and received her master’s degree in Biological Sciences and post-baccalaureate certification in Geosciences in 2015 from Idaho State University.
Dr. Zorio is the daughter of Laurie Zorio of Fayetteville and the late Carl Zorio and granddaughter of Emilie Wilber of Fayetteville.
Her proud family is excited to see what her next adventure will be.
