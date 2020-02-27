Cynthia Wolfe, a mathematics teacher at Fayetteville PreK-8, second from right, has been chosen for the Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers (M3T) program. Pictured with her, from left, are Melissa Harrah, principal at Fayetteville PreK-8; teacher Cliff Sullivan, who also is working with her in the M3T program; Wolfe; and Cindy Wilson, the county school system’s mathematics specialist.