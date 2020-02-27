FAYETTEVILLE – Cynthia Wolfe, a mathematics teacher at Fayetteville PreK-8, has been selected for participation in Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers (M3T), a partnership between the West Virginia University College of Education and Human Services and Pocahontas County Schools, supported by a $177,000 grant by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation for the 2019-2020 school year. Pocahontas County Schools participated in the program’s pilot, which was supported by a $75,000 grant from the National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship program.
“Fayetteville PK8 is fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in the Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teacher program,” Melissa Harrah, the school’s principal, said in a press release. “We are proud of Mrs. Wolfe and the dedication she shows to her professional growth and the growth of our own mathematicians. Her leadership in this program will benefit all of our students.”
As part of the program, Wolfe will work with Matthew Campbell, an assistant professor of secondary mathematics at WVU, and Joanna Burt-Kinderman, who was recognized as one of Education Week’s 2019 Leaders to Learn From for her work as a mathematics instructional coach in Pocahontas County. The project team is joined by Kirk Walters, director of math education research and evaluation at WestEd, who brings experience in growing an improvement network of mathematics teachers across New England in the Better Math Teaching Network.
The project team will provide this group of teachers with the tools they need to implement meaningful changes in their classrooms based on the methods Burt-Kinderman uses. The program model asks teachers to identify specific problems in their mathematics classrooms, develop methods for addressing those problems reflected in research, and iteratively test and measure those new methods toward improvements.
According to Burt-Kinderman, this approach to professional development for educators runs counter to more traditional approaches in which researchers or experts present a way of teaching that those educators are expected to replicate.
“The teachers choose what they want to change, and they have a very structured way to test those changes so that we can learn across contexts which changes actually lead toward improvement,” Burt-Kinderman said.
The teacher leaders connect weekly via virtual meetings with Burt-Kinderman to work through the same process for their individual classrooms, and Campbell provides insights based on his expertise in mathematics education.
Wolfe welcomed fellow teacher Cliff Sullivan, who was interested in the program, into the M3T project in December. Harrah also joined the work of the M3T project. Cindy Wilson, Fayette County Mathematics Specialist, is working in conjunction with the team, giving them support when needed.
“It’s inspiring that other professionals are joining me in this work to learn from and with each other as we improve,” Wolfe said. “I’m so grateful to work with Cliff, Melissa, and Cindy Wilson as fellow teacher leaders. I’d also like to thank my district leadership and WVDE Math4Life for their support of this work.”
Currently, the program serves mathematics teachers in Pocahontas, Grant, Fayette, Mineral, Randolph and Gilmer counties. Campbell and Burt-Kinderman hope to implement the model in more counties throughout the state, with the ultimate goal of affecting the success of students in mathematics classrooms statewide.
“We want to see how this vision of teacher collaboration and teacher improvement can scale,” Campbell said. “This funding from the Benedum Foundation allows us to learn from these initial efforts working with teachers in their local contexts and as a network across the state.”
