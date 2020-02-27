OAK HILL — The Fayette County Public Library system has released its March calendar of events for the system’s six branch libraries, the administrative office and the county bookmobile.
A wide variety of special programs are scheduled throughout the county for those of all ages. Following is a breakdown by branch.
Administrative Office — Adult book club, 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12
Ansted — Adult color, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25; storytime, 1 p.m. on Fridays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27; cartoons, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28; board games, 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10; movie night, 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24
Bookmobile — Week 1 schedule, March 9 to 14 and March 23 to 28; Week 2 schedule, March 2 to 7, March 16 to 21 and March 30 to April 4
Fayetteville — Kitchen witchery, 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2; storytime, 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25; Lego/KNEX Club, 3:30 p.m. on Fridays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27; family fun time, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28; local history, 6 p.m. on Mondays, March 9, 16 and 23; adult book group, 6 p.m. on Monday, March 30
Meadow Bridge — Toddler time, 11 a.m. on Mondays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; homework club, 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31; adult book club, 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25; storytime, 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25; adult coloring, 5 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26; adult Bingo, 12 p.m. on Mondays, March 9 and 23; 4-H, 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 10 and 24; adult crafting, 12 p.m. on Mondays, March 16 and 30; Girl Scouts, 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 17 and 31
Montgomery — storytime, 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25; adult book group, 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5; adult coloring, 1 to 2 p.m. on Fridays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27; cribbage class, 3 p.m. on Monday, March 9; Lego/KNEX Club, all day on Thursdays, March 12 and 26; leprechaun hunt, 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17; movie night (Frozen 2), 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18; board games, 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24
Mount Hope — Walking Dead, 1 p.m. on Mondays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; adult special needs storytime, 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31; adult coloring, 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31; wreath making, 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, March 4 and 18; Lego Club, 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 4 and 18 and 5 p.m. on Thursdays, March 12 and 26; KNEX Club, 5 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5 and March 19 and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 11 and 25; dollar decorating, 1 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5 and 19; Read to Me, 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26; Teen STEAM, 3 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26; storytime, 10 a.m. on Fridays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27; movie day, 11 a.m. on Fridays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27; escape room, 2 p.m. on Fridays, March 6 and 20; Jenga, 2 p.m. on Monday, March 9; journal, 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11; Plenko, 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23; mosaics, 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25; board games, 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27
Oak Hill — storytime, 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26; adult coloring, 5 p.m. on Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26; baby lapsit, 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, March 10 and 24; YA book pickup on Friday, March 20; escape room (registration required), 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20; Tricksters (Year of Mythology), 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26; YARG book pickup (Escape from Lemoncello’s Library) on Friday, March 27
• • •
For more information on the FCPL system, including branch locations, hours of operation and other services offered, visit http://fayette.lib.wv.us/.
