SMITHERS — Students in the Upper Kanawha Valley can usher in the 2023-24 school year at a Back-to-School Community Bash in August.
The Fayette County Starting Points Family Support Center, with the support of the City of Smithers and Valley PK-8, will set the stage for the return to school on Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will coincide with the Valley PK-8 open house, which is set for 3 to 5 p.m. on that day.
The first instructional day for Fayette County Schools is Thursday, Aug. 17.
The bash will be conducted at the Smithers Gateway Center at 2 Greyhound Lane. Events are tentatively set for both inside and outside.
Kelly Gladwell, the director of the Fayette County Starting Points Family Support Center, said the event is important as families prepare for the arrival of another year in the classrooms. And she hopes the community can come together to make the event a success.
“If we do this together, it’s something we desperately need (for the children),” Gladwell said. “We don’t have anything for the kids, especially since the high school closed.”
Activities during the bash will include but may not be limited to the following:
• Free haircuts for children
• Free food
• Free face painting
• Free inflatables (bounce house and others)
• Free snow cones and popcorn
• Free backpacks and school supplies
Vendors can set up free, and Gladwell said vendors should reach out to the Starting Points if they plan to have a table. She said community and county-wide businesses, churches, groups, clubs and others are welcome to participate. They should provide some informational services which will be beneficial for families, and possibly have some games or activities for the children.
Financial donations or donation of goods is also welcome, she noted.
Any interested vendor or anyone who would like to provide assistance in another fashion can contact Gladwell at 304-415-4684 or Christina Francis at 304-442-0043.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.