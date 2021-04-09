ATHENS — The Concord University Department of Business has announced winners in the 27th Concord Business Challenge.
Overall winners were: first place, Princeton Senior High School; second place, Pendleton County High School; and third place, Independence High School.
The winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony April 1, emceed by Dr. Susan Robinett, chair of the Department of Business, with faculty announcing the challenge winners. In addition, Dr. Kendra Boggess, president, and William Allen, vice president of enrollment management, also addressed the participants.
The ceremony was broadcast live via Facebook and livestreamed on the Concord YouTube channel. To view an archived copy of the event visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUy3YaUFr1Q
Two students from Fayette Institute of Technology captured awards in the virtual competition.
Mattie Stonestreet won first place in management principles, while Holly Sorrent took third place in CBC logo and slogan.
