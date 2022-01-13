Pauline Nester’s family recently celebrated her 90th birthday and the gathering of five generations of her family. Pauline is proud of her West Virginia heritage and her Christian family. Pauline is pictured holding her great-great-granddaughter, Lena Senter. Pictured with them are Brook Senter, her great-granddaughter, seated at right; Brian Nester, her grandson, standing at left; and Leslie Nester, her son, standing at right.