On June 23 at Rivermont Presbyterian Homes on 4th Avenue in Montgomery, the American flag in front on the building was replaced. John Brawley of American Legion Post 20 led the ceremony along with Jerome C. Hairston, chaplain, and James Florentz leading. The ceremony was enhanced by flutist Peggy Stevens and singer Benita Johnson rendering patriotic songs. Other distinguished persons present were, from left, Montgomery Chief of Police Paris Workman; Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram; James Florentz of the American Legion; Rose Legg, property manager of the Rivermont Homes; Jerome C. Hairston of the American Legion; and Jerry Thomas, a veteran and Rivermont resident.