The 11th annual National Moth Week was celebrated July 23 through July 31. According to nationalmothweek.org, “National Moth Week celebrates the beauty, life cycles, and habitats of moths. ‘Mothers’ of all ages and abilities are encouraged to learn about, observe, and document moths in their backyards, parks, and neighborhoods. National Moth Week is held, worldwide, during the last full week of July. NMW offers everyone, everywhere a unique opportunity to become a Citizen Scientist and contribute scientific data about moths. Through partnerships with major online biological data depositories, NMW participants can help map moth distribution and provide needed information on other life history aspects around the globe.”
Visit the website listed above to access a kids page, a moth coloring book, a moths and mothing video library and much more, including National Moth Week’s history. The first National Moth Week was held in 2012 by members of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission in New Jersey. The group’s website even offers information on moths in 20 languages.
There you will learn that moths are among the most diverse and successful organisms on Earth and that scientists estimate there are 150,000 to 500,000 moth species.
According to the ButterflyIdentification.org database, West Virginia has a total of 431 different types of moths. To see examples, visit the website at https:// www.butterflyidentification.org/moths-by-state-listing.php?reach=West%20Virginia.
Locally, Jodi French-Burr, a ranger at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, has captured quite a few lovely images of moths in and around Fayette County.
Telling the difference between a butterfly and a moth is not as simple as many suspect. Some assume that butterflies are active in the daytime, while moths rule the night, but many moths are daytime fliers.
Butterflies are generally pictured as having brilliant colors while moths are more drab, but that’s often false as well, as evidenced by some of French-Burr’s photos.
To get some tips on differences between the two, both classified in the order Lepidoptera, read Kaitlin Stainbrook’s article “Moth vs Butterfly: How to Tell the Difference” in Birds&Blooms magazine at https://www. birdsandblooms.com/gardening/attracting-butterflies/insect-moth-butterfly/.
In the meantime, enjoy these photos and see if you can locate any of these flying beauties around your home.
— Cheryl Keenan
