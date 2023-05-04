The National Park Service’s Spring Fling Nature Festival will feature a foraging hike on Sunday, May 7.
The Spring Fling Foraging Hike with Mitchell Dech will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Wolf Creek Park between Fayetteville and Oak Hill, 335 Nick Rahall Greenway, Fayetteville.
West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains are a forager’s paradise. Spring is the perfect time to learn about the skills involved in foraging for wild food. Discover the delicacies that can be found in the woods. Roots, tubers, and shoots, greens, buds, and flowers are among the various plant structures that are available for harvesting.
Follow a local legend, the “Berry Man” Mitchell Dech, as he leads the educational foraging hike. This event will be hands-on exploring to discover, discuss, and learn about edible plants in their habitats.
Come prepared with comfortable shoes for moderate hiking two miles. Call 304-574-1500 to register. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/spring-nature-fling.htm
