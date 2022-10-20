In high school, did you find geography boring?
Listen to a presentation about the geography of murder in Fayette County, and you will probably find it anything but boring.
Come to the Glen Ferris Inn at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 to find how geographically close several murders were. Retired Gazette reporter Susan Williams will share information she gathered over the years about several cases that share their deadly geography.
For example, two men who lived less than a mile apart in Charlton Heights were murdered in the same year.
Unfortunately, each case to be discussed remains unsolved. Keep in mind the presentation includes facts about several murder cases, making this event unsuitable for children.
The free discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Food and drinks are available for purchase from Inn staff. The historic Inn stands along U.S. 60 in Glen Ferris.
