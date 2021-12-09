CHARLESTON – The 2022 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order.
The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Adopt-A-Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways or in Operation Wildflower beds. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.
The photographer winners in this year’s calendar include:
January — Beth Knotts;
February — Karl Boone;
March — Jane McGuffey;
April — Janna Vaught;
May (cover winner) — Jacque Jones;
June — Ed Rehbein;
July — Angie Bolen;
August — Sandra Miller;
September — Wendy Parks;
October — Sharon Boone;
November — Alan Tucker; and
December — Ann Walker.
To order a calendar, visit https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/ow/Pages/default.aspx, call 1-800-322-5530, or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you call and get voicemail, please leave a message with your name and mailing address and you will be put on the order list. Requests are limited to one calendar per household. West Virginia residents receive priority.
The Adopt A Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).
