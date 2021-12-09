Ed Rehbein, of Beckley, captured this image on Beech Ridge Road in Greenbrier County last July. It is included in the state's 2022 Roadsides in Bloom calendar, representing the month of June. Free copies of the calendar are available from the Department of Environmental Protection's Adopt-A-Highway program as long as supplies last. Requests are limited to one calendar per household, and requests by West Virginia residents are given precedence.