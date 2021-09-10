Angie Corwin, owner of Activated Body Studio at 217 Main Street West in Oak Hill, talks to a visitor at Saturday's Oak Leaf Festival. In partnership with Active Southern West Virginia, Corwin will lead free mat Pilates classes on the next four Fridays at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill. The first one begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, and classes will be held on the three following Fridays. It is recommended that individuals supply their own mats, but mats will be available if necessary. There is no need to register ahead of time, although Corwin says people should come a few minutes early. There will be an Active SWV waiver to sign. Beginning in October, Corwin will have a 200-hour mat Pilates teacher training course. For details on pricing and content of that course, visit www.activated-body.com or email activated.body.info@gmail.com. Corwin opened her studio in June 2020. The mission of the business, she says, is "to help people move better so they can move more."