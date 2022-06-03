SMITHERS — Officials staging a farmers market every month in Smithers hope to introduce children to new fruits and vegetables by helping them pay for them.
Parents and guardians who sign up children ages 5-12 during the event get a free token worth $5 for each child to spend on fresh produce on sale.
"The children also get to participate in fun activities," said Noel Mitchell, an extension agent from the WVU State College in Institute who oversees the program called the Power of Produce, or PoP Club, in Smithers.
The City of Smithers Farmers Market is scheduled 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, in combination with the Plein Air Art Festival. The fair repeats on the first Friday of every month through October. In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed to the following Friday. Location is outside on the Magic Carpet lot on Michigan Avenue.
In addition to fresh produce from the New Roots Community Farm in Fayetteville, fair vendors sell art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, cosmetic items and home goods. Teresa McGlothlin will play live guitar music.
Besides the extension service, the PoP Club is co-sponsored by the West Virginia Farmers Market Association and Save the Children.
