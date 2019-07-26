The Friends of the Lewis House will stage a big yard sale this coming Friday and Saturday, July 26-27 in downtown Oak Hill.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
A large variety of items will be available for purchase, including an entertainment center, a solid maple kitchen table, antiques, household items, furniture and men’s, women’s and children’s clothing.
“There will be something for everyone,” a spokesman said.
Proceeds will be geared toward keeping the Lewis House operational.
