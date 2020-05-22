CHARLESTON – U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Monday announced $198,499 for the West Virginia University Research Corporation (WVURC) through the National Science Foundation (NSF). This funding will support a research project that seeks to remedy issues facing the shortage of disposable masks used as personal protective equipment (PPE) by fabricating novel and improved filters derived from natural sources.
“I am so proud to see this initiative from WVU to create an innovative filter for PPE masks during a time of great demand. Healthcare workers across our state and country have stepped up tremendously during this pandemic, and creating innovative solutions to PPE shortages will help relieve the strain on our medical institutions. The results from this research project will give our country the opportunity to enhance the effectiveness of masks beyond current capabilities, helping keep the people on our front lines safe as they protect our communities from this terrible disease. WVU continues to be a leader in medical research, and I will always advocate for continued investments for West Virginia’s higher education institutions,” Capito said.
“I continue to hear from healthcare professionals across West Virginia who still don’t have enough masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) to stay protected during the COVID-19 pandemic,”Manchin said in the press release. “The lack of sufficient PPE poses a serious risk to those working around the clock to keep us safe. I am pleased WVU is taking the lead on this research that may provide more protection for those on the front lines of this global health pandemic.”
