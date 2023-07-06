Healthy soils produce healthy plants. Healthy plants can survive drought and resist insect pests and plant diseases. As gardeners, we all want our plants to be healthy, but many gardeners don’t understand what soil health means.
Healthy soil is alive. Healthy soil contains billions of microscopic organisms that can help your plants be drought-, pest- and disease-resistant. These tiny soil allies have lived in the soil along with plant roots over millennia and have forged alliances with plants. They bring water and nutrients to plant roots and defend roots against disease-causing microbes. Unfortunately, many of our modern gardening and farming practices have destroyed these “good guy” microbes, making our plants unhealthy. Plant pests and diseases can home in on the sick plants and attack them first.
What causes unhealthy soil? Practices like tilling, using chemical fertilizers, using pesticides, leaving soil bare, and not using good quality compost all contribute to poor soil health.
How can you tell if your soil is healthy? One way is look at a handful of it with your eyes. It should be dark brown in color, smell nice and earthy, and not be compacted. You should be able to crumble it easily into pea-sized crumbs. The presence of several earthworms is also a good sign that your soil is healthy. The best way to determine if your soil is healthy is to look at it under a microscope and see what kind of microbes are living in it.
Now you can have your soil examined by the New River Extension Master Gardeners to find out if it’s healthy. Bring your soil sample to the Master Gardener tables at the Nicholas County Fair between July 19-22. We need a cup of soil to perform our tests. We’ll test the soil for aggregation with a slake test and look at it under the microscope. You can watch while we do it and see your soil microbes on the computer screen. Collect your soil on the day of the test, and make sure you dig down to the depth of your plant roots.
New River Extension Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer your gardening questions. We’ll also have displays of seed packets, insects, floral arrangements, garden models and more. WVU Extension programs are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, sexual orientation or national origin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.