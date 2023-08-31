Glenville State University is excited to announce a significant achievement in its educational journey, as the institution proudly marks its largest overall enrollment since 2015. This remarkable milestone is a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovative programs, and fostering a vibrant and inclusive learning community.
With a renewed focus on offering high-quality education and enriching experiences, Glenville State University has experienced a surge in enrollment across many disciplines. The university’s dedication to providing a nurturing environment for students to excel academically, engage in meaningful research, and actively participate in campus life has contributed to this remarkable growth.
“We are thrilled to witness such a robust increase in our student enrollment, which reflects the tireless efforts of our faculty, staff, and administration to provide an outstanding educational experience,” said Dr. Mark A. Manchin, the school’s president. “This accomplishment underscores our commitment to preparing our students for success in a rapidly changing world while maintaining the close-knit, supportive atmosphere that Glenville is known for.”
Along with the largest overall enrollment since 2015 as mentioned before, GSU recorded the largest online number of students with a 27 percent increase since Fall 2022. With the graduate level programs in full swing, Glenville recorded a 109 percent increase in graduate students from Fall 2022. These programs include Master of Business Administration, Master of Arts in Teaching, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction.
As Glenville celebrates this achievement, it looks ahead with enthusiasm to the future. With a continued focus on innovation, academic excellence, and student success, the university is poised to make an even greater impact on the region, the nation, and beyond.
For more information about applying to Glenville State University, please contact our Admissions Office at 304-462-6130 or visit glenville.edu/admissions/apply
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.