The Gospel Harmony Boys, one of America’s most distinctive gospel music groups, will be in concert at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 30 at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1424 Main Street East in Oak Hill.
The Gospel Harmony Boys are celebrating 70 years in gospel music ministry. They have presented concerts in churches, auditoriums, amphitheaters, fairs and festivals across the United States and Canada.
The highly acclaimed group was the first gospel quartet ever featured on a national television network and, in 2007, they were inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in Dallas, Texas, along with Bill Gaither, The Cathedrals, Pat Boone and Mahalia Jackson.
As a brotherhood of talented men who their work, the Gospel Harmony Boys create a unique program designed to entertain and inspire. For them, it is a privilege to share with others the love and hope that they have found in their own faith.
Pastor Greg Swisher and all the folk at Calvary Baptist are excited to invite you to be a part of this special evening of great gospel music. Bring all your friends to be part of this wonderful time of praise and fellowship.
