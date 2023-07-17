Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.