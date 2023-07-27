CHARLESTON — The Governor’s Arts Caravan is coming to a town near you. The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) and the State Arts Office will host an upcoming arts caravan, featuring a series of five grant workshops around the state to discuss grant programs with artists and arts organizations. Available grants include 11 Oct. 1 and rolling deadline grant funding opportunities.
Each session will last approximately two and a half hours and consist of an overview of available grants and services provided by the WVDACH. Curator Randall Reid-Smith and arts office grant coordinators will be on-site to lead workshops and answer any questions. All workshops are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required. Locations and times are as follows:
Monday, July 31, 9 to 11:30 a.m. — Apollo Theater in Martinsburg, Berkeley County;
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 9 to 11:30 a.m. — National Youth Science Academy in Davis, Tucker County;
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 9 to 11:30 a.m. — Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, Harrison County;
Thursday, Aug. 3, 9 to 11:30 a.m. — Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville,Fayette County; and
Friday, Aug. 4, 9 to 11:30 a.m. — Historic Matewan Train Depot in Matewan, Mingo County.
To learn more about the Governor’s Arts Caravan, contact the arts office staff at 304-558-0240. Complete grant application packages, including eligible project expenses and evaluation criteria, are available at https://wvculture.org/agencies/arts/grants/ or by contacting the arts office.
