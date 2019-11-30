The regular meeting of the Omega Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International was held Oct. 15 at Oak Hill United Methodist Church. The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
An informative program was given on the Fayette County Adult Drug Court. Jennifer Smith, M.A., Fayette County Probation Officer, and Judge Thomas H. Ewing were the guest speakers. They spoke about the structure and purpose of the court, which is to reduce recidivism among non-violent drug offenders. They also discussed the successes of the program. A question/answer segment followed.
After the program the business meeting was held. Upcoming events and projects were planned. These included volunteering at Taste of Bridge Day, Read Aloud, Snuggle and Read, and others. Omega Chapter supports programs that promote literacy in Fayette County, among other things. At the conclusion of the meeting, members enjoyed a meal and fellowship with each other.
