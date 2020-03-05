OAK HILL — The Southern Appalachian Labor School’s Historic Oak Hill School is the site of an ever-growing local bookstore, one of the few which remains in the area.
According to Jan Young, volunteer director, the bookstore has a growing variety of books and DVDs for children and young adults. DVDs include Looney Tunes, Disney, Barbie, Scoobie-Doo and more.
“We have a good selection of popular authors, old and new, a variety of biographies, some history, some classics, and lots of self improvement,” she also said in a recent press release.
Each month, the bookstore hosts a book sale on the first Saturday of the month. The March sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Oak Hill School, 140 School Street.
Prices range from 50 cents for paperbacks and single CDs to $2 for coffee-table books and puzzles. Hardbacks, DVDs and multi-pack CDs are $1.
All proceeds from the sales support Southern Appalachian Labor School’s childhood literacy programs, including its after-school and summer programs.
There is parking available on both sides of the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.