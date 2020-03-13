GLENVILLE — The Glenville State College Department of Land Resources, the GSC Foundation, and the United States Forest Service (USFS) have partnered to offer internship opportunities for students within the Natural Resource Management program. An agreement was signed between the institutions to formalize this year’s initiative.
Through the partnership, students will gain experience in surveying, forestry, wildlife, botany, watershed, recreation, and other natural resource projects while they work closely with the USFS to address the urgent challenges that the Monongahela National Forest currently faces, such as wildfires, invasive species, and epidemics of forest insects and disease.
“I am grateful to the USFS for initiating this partnership,” said Chair of the Department of Land Resources and Professor of Forestry Dr. Rico Gazal.
“This is the first time that our department is collaborating with the USFS in providing internship opportunities to our students, and I hope this will continue in the future. This internship will satisfy students’ summer work experience requirement that is a part of all our academic programs and will provide our students with hands-on experience in land surveying and the opportunity to work with the scientists and technicians of USFS at the Monongahela National Forest.”
“As a graduate of the Glenville State College surveying program, I am very pleased to have been a part of establishing this agreement between GSC and the Monongahela National Forest,” said GSC graduate and USFS Civil Engineering Technician John Cooke.
“This is a great way to get students real-world experience while accomplishing priority work on the national forest — a win for everyone involved.”
For more information on the USFS internships available to GSC students, contact the Department of Land Resources at Land.Resources@glenville.edu or 304-462-6370.
