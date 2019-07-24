LEWISBURG — Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s original production of “Bricktop: Legend of the Jazz Age” has been selected to be performed at the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, North Carolina July 29 through Aug. 3.
Written by Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director Cathey Crowell Sawyer with musical direction by Kermit Medsker, GVT music director, “Bricktop: Legend of the Jazz Age” tells the story of Ada “Bricktop” Smith, played by renowned performer Gabrielle Lee.
Lee, as Bricktop, tells her own story from her roots born in Alderson to her days as a cabaret to becoming the “Doyenne of Café Society” in the bustling jazz scene of 1920s Paris when she opened and owned her club, Chez Bricktop’s, launching her to become the darling of Paris nightlife.
“We are so humbled that Bricktop’s story has been selected to be performed at such a prestigious festival,” Sawyer said.
“We can’t wait for her to be discovered in front of audiences from all over the United States.”
The selection of “Bricktop” to be performed at the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) is a tremendous honor for Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s production team.
The NBTF is a six-day event that occurs across Winston-Salem featuring performances, workshops, films and spoken word poetry highlighting the depth and beauty of African American artistic endeavors.
Held biennially, NBTF attracts more than 65,000 people during the six-day event. More than 50 celebrities of stage, screen and television are expected to attend.
GVT, a nonprofit organization, is currently running a GoFundMe campaign to send “Bricktop” to the festival: https://www.gofundme.com/help-send-bricktop-to-national-black-theatre-fest. Or you can call GVT Development Director Ethan Serr at 304-645-3838, ext. 110. Any and all donations are welcomed and appreciated.
