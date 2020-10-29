During the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, event after event has been canceled. The cancellations have been so prevalent that one wag created a T-shirt which reads, "2020: The Year That Wasn't."
With Halloween, arguably youngsters' second favorite holiday (not to mention its popularity with adults), coming this weekend, many were afraid that all holiday events and trick or treating would be canceled.
Many areas in the state, however, including several in our area, have determined to allow the observation to continue with additional reminders to be sure to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
The CDC has released special instructions for trick or treating:
“Steps to take when trick or treating
Traditional Halloween activities are fun, but some can increase the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 or influenza. Plan alternate ways to participate in Halloween.
Wear a mask
• Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
• A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
• Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
• Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing
Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you
• Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
Wash your hands
• Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
• Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.”
Following is the schedule of local Halloween observations as provided to The Montgomery Herald:
Ansted — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Fayetteville — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be left up to the homeowner and parent on whether or not to participate.
Gauley Bridge — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Participation is left to the discretion of the parents and residents
Jodie — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Kanawha County — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Montgomery — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mount Hope — Harmony for Hope will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Nicholas County — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Oak Hill — Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Homes with no porch lights on will not be participating.
