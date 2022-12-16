Editor’s note: The following article is the fourth in a series of six articles written by Carrie Kidd, Harmony for Hope of West Virginia’s founder and Preservation Alliance of West Virginia AmeriCorps Alumni service member.
AmeriCorps is the grandchild program of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), which helped build the West Virginia State Park system. Babcock, Capacon, and Watoga State Park are examples of recreational facilities built by the CCC.
Within the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History lies an agency known as Volunteer West Virginia. With support from the federal government, Volunteer West Virginia distributes approximately $3 million in grant dollars to eight AmeriCorps Programs in West Virginia. These eight AmeriCorps program sponsors agree to pay for a chunk of an AmeriCorps living stipend as long as a local nonprofit, church, or government organization agrees to pay for a portion of their living wage.
Local organizations like Active Southern West Virginia, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and Harmony for Hope (H4H), Inc. pay their cash match with grants, donations, and fundraisers. H4H is a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation principally formed in 2017 to provide enrichment opportunities in art, music, and Appalachian heritage for the communities it serves.
The area H4H services are Historic Mount Hope, its surrounding communities, and various communities throughout Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer and Kanawha counties. In support of its primary mission of uniting communities through music, art, and heritage, the corporation engages in academic activities in arts and humanities-based education focused on people-first resource development.
Harmony for Hope is supported 100 percent by volunteers. No one receives a wage within the organization. The staff consists of six executive committee members, an advisory committee of 10 members, a sub-organization with an independent executive director and subcommittees, 130+ volunteers, one full-time AmeriCorps member, one part-time AmeriCorps member, and one full-time VISTA joining this fall. Harmony for Hope is committed to serving the region with programming that is always free for those who attend. With support from the National Coal Heritage Authority, the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, and more, the small group offers unique programming for artists and musicians.
The Mount Hope Regional Band meets at the Mount Hope Christian Church every Thursday at 6:45 p.m. and practices under the direction of Michael Carver.
Harmony Kids is a children’s program that has grown from meeting quarterly to offering weekly music lessons. Homer Vass, retired West Virginia Institute of Technology Golden Bear band director, is providing drum lessons. Mount Hope community members are available weekly for guitar lessons.
Their AmeriCorps team is busy coordinating preservation work so they can soon offer a historic trades program while completing $1.5 million of historic repairs on the future Fayette County Community Arts Center.
Finally, with a focus on Appalachian heritage, their work on the Mount Hope Historic Walking trail is being expanded through the collection of oral histories. If it were not for grants, donations, and fundraisers, their work in the community would not be possible.
