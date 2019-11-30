Abby Dalton Harold and Jacob Leon Ivey were married July 27, 2019, at The Art Museum of West Virginia University in Morgantown. Michael Ivey officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Michelle Harold of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Michael Harold of Burford, Georgia.
Abby is a 2017 graduate of WVU and is currently in her third year in the MD/PHD program at WVU.
The groom is the son of Jennifer and Leon Ivey of Oak Hill.
Jacob is a 2017 graduate of WVU with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and is currently employed at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Morgantown.
The maid of honor was Ashley Harold and the bridesmaid was Sadie Cosco.
The best woman was Julia Ivey and the groomsman was Michael McGraw. The ushers were Noah and Evin Hawkins. James Brown was the ring bearer and Harrison Rogers was the flower boy.
