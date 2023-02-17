His boss did not require it, but Eddie Brown was always at work early. Besides the few customers he might have, he wanted the Sunoco Station where he worked to be a warm place for school children who waited for their bus.
Brown carried cash in his pockets. He handed it out to children and paid for gas, if a customer had no money. If he was repaid, fine, but if he never got the money back, he did not mind.
Walking in the dark on a January morning, someone hit him so hard he was left with cracks in his skull. He managed to walk on to the Sunoco Station on W.Va. 61. Friends found him holding a woman’s blouse to his head to dab the blood from his head wounds that would prove fatal.
More than three decades later, no one has been arrested for the robbery and murder of a man whom everyone described as kind and generous.
Come to the Glen Ferris Inn Tuesday, Feb. 21, when retired Gazette reporter Susan Williams will share information she gathered about this case.
The free discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Food and drinks are available for purchase from Inn staff. The historic Inn stands along U.S. 60 in Glen Ferris.
